PHP sued for razing hill, blocking waterfall

The Department of Environment has filed a case against PHP Float Glass Industries Limited for blocking a waterfall by razing a hill at Barabkunda in Sitakunda upazila.

Three top officials were accused in the case filed with Sitakunda police station, confirmed Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the Chittagong district office of the environment department.

The accused are - Managing Director of the factory Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Manager of the company's mango orchard project Md Alfatun and Head of Human Resources Abhijit Chakraborty.

Ferdous Anwar said that a waterfall has been blocked by constructing a dam after razing a hill of Barabkunda in Sitakunda upazila of Chittagong.

Upon receiving the news, the factory authorities were summoned by the Department of Environment for a hearing on 14 February and were instructed to remove the dam within seven days, added Ferdous.

However, even after 13 days they did not remove the dam, so a case has been filed against the factory authorities, he added.

Local resident Nuru Alam said the factory of PHP Float Glass Industries Limited was set up south of Dhaka-Chittagong railway line in Panchgachhia area of ​​Barabkunda.

Just behind this area, 500 families of Destitute Cooperative Society have purchased 26 acres of land. "However, no one is being able to stay there except my family," added Nuru.

A waterfall has been closed and to hide that, PHP even blocked the road to the waterfall.

Abul Kalam Azad, Officer-in-Charge of Sitakunda police station, said, "The Department of Environment has filed a complaint against PHP for cutting down hills and blocking a waterfall. The complaint was recorded as a case."