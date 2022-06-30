Personal liability can't be pressed on whole police force: IGP

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has categorically said personal liability of any police personnel can't be pressed on the whole police force.

"Police want headlines of success news instead of bad news. Entire police force will not bear the liability of any police involved in crimes and indiscipline. Main motto of the police is to serve people, love people and stand beside the distressed people," he added.

The IGP came up with the observation while addressing the passing out ceremony of the 164th Trainee Recruits Constables (TRC) - 2021 at Bangladesh Police Academy (BPA) at Sardah in Charghat upazila in the district today as the chief guest.

A total of 453 TRCs took part in the passing out ceremony after successful completion of their six-month long foundation training course.

IGP Benazir Ahmed asked the attending TRCs to ensure fundamental rights of the public in general and they must attain trust and confidence in them as they take shelter in the police when faced with any problem.

Steps were taken to make the Bangladesh police equal to the police of developed countries through modernization.

"We have introduced cyber centres and DNA Lab to detect criminals and unearth the actual fact of cases as part of the modernization process," he said, adding bit policing and community policing are now functioning to reach the police services to the doorsteps of the people.

Police plays a pioneering role in eradicating militancy, extremism and terrorism.

IGP Benazir Ahmed reviewed the smartly turned out parade and the impressive march past. He also distributed awards among three entry constables for their outstanding performance in the training.

BPA Principal Abu Hassan Tarique, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Abdul Baten, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique and other high-ranking police, civil officials and members of the civil society witnessed the spectacular parade.

Large number of guardians and others concerned were also present there.