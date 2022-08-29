People's Leasing and Financial Services will return the money of 582 small investors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 03:26 pm

Related News

People's Leasing and Financial Services will return the money of 582 small investors

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 03:26 pm
Logo of People&#039;s Leasing and Financial Services
Logo of People's Leasing and Financial Services

People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL) will refund the money to 582 small investors.

"582 small investors who had invested up to Tk1 lakh in PLFSL would be refunded on a priority basis. PLFSL will return a total of Tk3 crore 70 lakh to them," Barrister Mezbahur Rahman, the lawyer representing the company's management board informed the High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar on Monday (29 August).

On 28 June last year, the High Court formed a 10-member board to manage the financial institution People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited, which was involved in the PK Halder case.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kamal Ul Alam was appointed as the chairman of the Board by the High Court.

Former Secretary Anwarul Islam Shikder, District and Sessions Judge (retd) Hasan Shahed Ferdous, former Managing Director Pubali Bank Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Brigadier (retd) Kazi Tawfiqul Islam, FCA Noor-e Khoda Abdul Mobin and Mawla Mohammad, as members of the board. 

Dr Nasheed Kamal, chairman of the finance department of North South University Nurul Kabir and former managing director of Ansar VDP Development Bank Mohammad Jalaluddin were made representatives of the depositors.

On June 1, senior lawyer Kamal Ul Alam resigned from the chairmanship of the board of directors of People's Leasing due to health reasons.

Later retired District and Sessions Judge Hasan Shahed Ferdous was nominated as the chairman of the company. 

Earlier, 201 depositors approached the High Court seeking directions to restructure or revive the institution.

Top News

People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

3h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

3h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

18h | Videos
Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

17h | Videos
How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

5h | Videos
Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily