People's Leasing and Financial Services will return the money of 582 small investors

Logo of People's Leasing and Financial Services

People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL) will refund the money to 582 small investors.

"582 small investors who had invested up to Tk1 lakh in PLFSL would be refunded on a priority basis. PLFSL will return a total of Tk3 crore 70 lakh to them," Barrister Mezbahur Rahman, the lawyer representing the company's management board informed the High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar on Monday (29 August).

On 28 June last year, the High Court formed a 10-member board to manage the financial institution People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited, which was involved in the PK Halder case.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kamal Ul Alam was appointed as the chairman of the Board by the High Court.

Former Secretary Anwarul Islam Shikder, District and Sessions Judge (retd) Hasan Shahed Ferdous, former Managing Director Pubali Bank Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Brigadier (retd) Kazi Tawfiqul Islam, FCA Noor-e Khoda Abdul Mobin and Mawla Mohammad, as members of the board.

Dr Nasheed Kamal, chairman of the finance department of North South University Nurul Kabir and former managing director of Ansar VDP Development Bank Mohammad Jalaluddin were made representatives of the depositors.

On June 1, senior lawyer Kamal Ul Alam resigned from the chairmanship of the board of directors of People's Leasing due to health reasons.

Later retired District and Sessions Judge Hasan Shahed Ferdous was nominated as the chairman of the company.

Earlier, 201 depositors approached the High Court seeking directions to restructure or revive the institution.