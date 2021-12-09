HC orders arrest of 14 defaulters of People’s Leasing

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:27 pm

HC orders arrest of 14 defaulters of People's Leasing

HC ordered police to produce the defaulters before the court on 9 January 2022

HC orders arrest of 14 defaulters of People’s Leasing

The High Court has issued arrest warrants against 14 defaulters of scam-tainted People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL).

The court has directed the inspector general of police to arrest the 14 defaulters and produce them before the court on 9 January, 2022.

The High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order on Thursday after holding a hearing on the updates of the new board of the non-bank financial institution.

According to the report filed by the new board, the 14 individuals neither repaid the loans nor appeared before the court even after the HC summons.

The board said the original list of the defaulters included 21 names, but six of them started the repayment later on.

Earlier in July, the High Court set up a board to reimburse the customers of People's Leasing. The board is responsible for returning the money invested by the customers, recouping loans from borrowers, and keeping the company afloat.

But on 24 November, the board notified the court that some defaulters are not returning the money.

According to PLFSL sources, the institution has made a new list of 26 more defaulters.

The 14 defaulters against whom the HC has issued arrest warrants are three individuals from Nahar International, SS Filling Station, Shova Food, managing director of Jason Pharmaceuticals and two other employees of the company, Jason Breeders, Jason Apparel, Samir Kader Chowdhury, Samiha Kader Chowdhury, and Sajia Kader Chowdhury.

People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited / High Court

