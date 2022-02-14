Patenga container terminal: CPA to be in-charge until a foreign operator appointed

Bangladesh

14 February, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 12:29 pm

Related News

Patenga container terminal: CPA to be in-charge until a foreign operator appointed

Five firms including Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk are racing to secure the operation

14 February, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 12:29 pm
The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will be in charge of running Patenga container terminal, which is likely to be opened this June to take off increasing cargo pressure on Chattogram port, until a foreign firm is finalised, according to authorities.

Five foreign operators have expressed interest in running the terminal under a "equip, operate and maintain" model. The firms are Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk, Saudi Arabia-based Red Sea Gateway Terminal, Dubai-based DP World, India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, and Singapore's PSA International.

With a 4.50 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) annual cargo handling capacity, construction of Patenga container terminal has logged 85% progress so far.

The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority is constructing the terminal, and it will finalise the operator appointment soon, said CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan.

He said until a foreign operator is picked up, they would use Chattogram port's cargo handling equipment in running the terminal.

The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

With some 18 jetties, Chattogram port can accommodate around 49,000 TEUs of cargo. The seaport has been annually handling around 30 lakh TEUs over the last three years. In 2021, the port managed more than 32 lakh TEUs cargoes.

A rapid growth in sea-bound containers in recent years prompts backlogs at Chattogram port quite often, as the government in 2017 moved to construct Patenga container terminal.

The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

The Bangladesh Army was attached to the "delegated procurement" of the project located near the estuary of River Karnaphuli. The construction includes a 583-metre main jetty with three berths, a 204-metre long dolphin jetty, 80,000 metres of roller-compacted concrete pavement, a 1.20 km four-lane road and other infrastructures.

With three extensions in deadline and the cost spiking to Tk1,229 crore, now the terminal is set for launching on 1 June this year, according to Mijanur Rahman, director of Patenga container terminal project.

The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Businessmen urged the authorities to complete the project within the June deadline, expressing concern that businesses would be deprived of the project benefits if the foreign operator appointment delays the launching.

AmirulHaque, former director of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry and managing director of Premier Cement, told TBS that appointment of a prominent foreign operator will add up to the brand image of Chattogram port, and speed up the port operations.

Chattogram chamber President MahbubulAlam too said launching of the terminal should not miss the June deadline over operator appointment issue.

The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
The construction of Patenga Container Terminal is almost complete and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh of containers and oil tankers. The photo was recently taken from Patenga. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury said the PPP Authority is working on appointing a foreign operator as soon as possible.

Top News

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) / Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) / Patenga Container Terminal / Patenga / Chattogram / CPA / Chattagram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

1h | Brands
Facing an existential crisis, Tk99 stores could go extinct in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pricey discount: When Tk99 stores no longer sell at Tk99

2h | Panorama
There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

23h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

18h | Videos
Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

18h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

21h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director