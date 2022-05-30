Passersby killed as bricks fall at metro rail site in Mirpur

A pedestrian has been killed after the bricks from the metro rail construction site in Mirpur-11 fell and hit him on the head.

Five other people were also injured in the accident that took place on Monday afternoon.

The deceased is Mahbubur Talukder, 49, confirmed Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Parvez Islam to The Business Standard.

"Mahbubur was killed when a block of bricks from the wall located above Pillar No 203 in Mirpur's metrorail construction site collapsed and struck him."

"His body was recovered soon after and has been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy," the OC added.

When asked about the condition of the injured, the officer said that they are currently out of danger.