Passersby killed as bricks fall at metro rail site in Mirpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 03:58 pm

Related News

Passersby killed as bricks fall at metro rail site in Mirpur

5 others injured, taken to hospital for treatment

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 03:58 pm
Passersby killed as bricks fall at metro rail site in Mirpur

A pedestrian has been killed after the bricks from the metro rail construction site in Mirpur-11 fell and hit him on the head.

Five other people were also injured in the accident that took place on Monday afternoon.

The deceased is Mahbubur Talukder, 49, confirmed Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Parvez Islam to The Business Standard. 

"Mahbubur was killed when a block of bricks from the wall located above Pillar No 203 in Mirpur's metrorail construction site collapsed and struck him." 

"His body was recovered soon after and has been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy," the OC added.

When asked about the condition of the injured, the officer said that they are currently out of danger. 

Top News

metro rail / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

4h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

3h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

1h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

19h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

19h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

19h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh