Over Tk5cr stockpiled dates in Ctg market ordered to be released within week

Executive Magistrate of Chattogram District Administration Prateek Dutta led the operation conducted in Riazuddin Bazar of the city on Wednesday (13 March). Photo: TBS

The district administration of Chattogram, during a drive, found approximately 100 tonnes of dates worth Tk5 crore stockpiled in a cold storage facility in Riazuddin Bazar of the city.

Prateek Dutta, executive magistrate of Chattogram District Administration, ordered for the release of these dates into the market within the next seven days.

Failure to comply with this directive would result in the seizure of the dates, which would then be sold at auction to ensure fair distribution, Prateek Dutta told The Business Standard.

These dates had been stockpiled by importers and wholesalers since August-September of the previous year.

During the operation, Safa Marwa Dry Fruits and Aroba Enterprises incurred fines of Tk5,000 and Tk10,000, respectively, for failing to maintain price lists and neglecting to keep purchase and sale receipts.

Furthermore, Ali General Store was fined Tk30,000 for purchasing dates at Tk2,850 and selling them at Tk4,150, which violates the pricing regulations.

Agricultural Marketing Officer Morshed Quader and a team from Kotwali Police Station assisted the district administration in the operation.