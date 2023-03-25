Over 50 shops gutted in Bandarban fire

Some 52 shops were gutted in a fire at Thanchi Bazar in Bandarban district on Saturday (25 March). This is the second such incident in the district in the past few days.

The fire broke out at around 8am at a shop and quickly spread to the adjacent area, Peyar Mahmud, fire leader of Thanchi fire station, to The Business Standard.

It took two firefighting an hour to bring the blaze under control.

"The fire started from a short circuit inside a shop named Maya Gas House. We are now measuring the extent of the damage caused by the blaze," he added.

The fire service sources are suspecting that the fire might have originated from an oven.

Contacted, Thanchi UNO Abul Mansoor said, "Another fire incident in the span of just a couple of days is very upsetting.

"Those who have been affected by the fire people will be provided assistance."

On 22 March, over 50 shops were gutted in a fire in the Bolibazar area in Bandarban's Thanchi upazila. But, no causalities were reported.