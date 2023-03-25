Over 50 shops gutted in Bandarban fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 12:40 pm

Related News

Over 50 shops gutted in Bandarban fire

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 12:40 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Some 52 shops were gutted in a fire at Thanchi Bazar in Bandarban district on Saturday (25 March). This is the second such incident in the district in the past few days.

The fire broke out at around 8am at a shop and quickly spread to the adjacent area, Peyar Mahmud, fire leader of Thanchi fire station, to The Business Standard.

It took two firefighting an hour to bring the blaze under control.

"The fire started from a short circuit inside a shop named Maya Gas House. We are now measuring the extent of the damage caused by the blaze," he added.

52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire

The fire service sources are suspecting that the fire might have originated from an oven.

Contacted, Thanchi UNO Abul Mansoor said, "Another fire incident in the span of just a couple of days is very upsetting. 

"Those who have been affected by the fire people will be provided assistance."

On 22 March, over 50 shops were gutted in a fire in the Bolibazar area in Bandarban's Thanchi upazila. But, no causalities were reported.

Top News

Thanchi fire / Fire incident / Bandarban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

1h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

3h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

4h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

1h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

1h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year