52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire

At least 52 shops were gutted in a fire in the Bolibazar area in Bandarban's Thanchi upazila on Wednesday (22 March).

Locals said the fire broke out at a shop in the market at around 5:50 am, and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

"45 permanent shops and 7 floating raw material shops were burnt to ashes in the fire. Two units of fire service were able to bring the fire under control after two hours of effort. The fire started from a tea shop in the market. The amount of damage can be said subject to investigation," said Peyar Mahmud, fire leader of Thanchi fire station.

Thanchi upazila Chairman Thoai Hla Mong Marma said that locals informed him that the fire broke out from an electric stove.

No casualties were reported as of writing this report at 11 am.