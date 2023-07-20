Order issued cancelling summer vacation of secondary, higher secondary levels

The Secondary and Higher Education Division publicised an order on 19 July (Thursday) announcing that the summer vacation for educational institutions has been cancelled this year.

"In order to complete the education programme of the 2023 academic year on time before the 12th national parliamentary election, the previously announced summer vacation from 20 July to 2 August for all the secondary/dakhil, higher secondary/alim and technical/equivalent institutions under this ministry has been cancelled," a letter signed by Saifur Rahman Khan, deputy secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, said.

As educational institutions will be closed on Thursday (20 July) for Hijri New Year, the classroom teaching activities will continue as usual from Sunday (23 July).

This vacation will be added to the winter vacation.

In a meeting on 19 July, Education Minister Dipu Moni said that the classes and exams of the sixth and seventh grades in the new curriculum should be completed by 30 November.

Meanwhile, teachers from all over the country have been staging demonstrations in front of the press club for the last seven days, demanding the nationalisation of high schools.

 

Education / Summer Vacation / Education Ministry

