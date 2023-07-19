No summer vacation for secondary school students this year

Students of secondary level education institutions will not get summer vacation this year, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced today.

The decision was taken to implement the new curriculum, said the minister during a meeting with agitating private teachers, who are demanding nationalisation, at the International Mother Language Institute in Shegun Bagicha on Wednesday.

This vacation will be added with the winter vacation.

As a result, classes will continue as usual from next Sunday.

According to the yearly school calendar, summer vacation in the educational institutions was from 20 July to 2 August, but that will not happen this year.

In the meeting, the minister also said that the classes and exams of the sixth and seventh grades in the new curriculum should be completed by 30 November.

Meanwhile, teachers from all over the country have been staging demonstrations in front of the press club for the last seven days, demanding the nationalisation of high schools.