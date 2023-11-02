Govt in talks with Oman, visa suspension will be resolved soon: Momen 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

Govt in talks with Oman, visa suspension will be resolved soon: Momen 

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 05:58 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
File photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The government is engaged in discussions with Oman to address the suspension of visa issuance to Bangladeshi nationals, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"It will be resolved very soon. We are negotiating with them [Oman]," he said while talking to reporters at his ministry on Thursday (2 November).

Why Oman suspends issuing visas to Bangladeshis

Regarding the suspension, Momen said, "Agencies sent lots of Bangladeshis to Oman without adequate job arrangements, resulting in the move [to suspend issuing new visas]."

He also mentioned that 1.79 lakh Bangladeshis have been sent to Oman in 2022.

Speaking at the briefing, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said, "Opportunities in the labour market have been misused in Oman. The temporary suspension has been issued for streamlining it."

Mentioning that no market can sustain unlimited demand, he said the contracts and agreements made by Bangladeshi workers heading to Oman had not been adequately fulfilled, indicating a significant disruption. 

Shahriar further said the middlemen are leading the workers into situations that could tarnish the country's reputation. 

He urged migrant workers to thoroughly verify their documents and contracts before embarking on overseas employment.

 

Top News

Oman / Visa / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

6h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

9h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

4h | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

6h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

21h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

22h | TBS World