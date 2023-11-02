Govt in talks with Oman, visa suspension will be resolved soon: Momen 

The government is engaged in discussions with Oman to address the suspension of visa issuance to Bangladeshi nationals, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"It will be resolved very soon. We are negotiating with them [Oman]," he said while talking to reporters at his ministry on Thursday (2 November).

Regarding the suspension, Momen said, "Agencies sent lots of Bangladeshis to Oman without adequate job arrangements, resulting in the move [to suspend issuing new visas]."

He also mentioned that 1.79 lakh Bangladeshis have been sent to Oman in 2022.

Speaking at the briefing, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said, "Opportunities in the labour market have been misused in Oman. The temporary suspension has been issued for streamlining it."

Mentioning that no market can sustain unlimited demand, he said the contracts and agreements made by Bangladeshi workers heading to Oman had not been adequately fulfilled, indicating a significant disruption.

Shahriar further said the middlemen are leading the workers into situations that could tarnish the country's reputation.

He urged migrant workers to thoroughly verify their documents and contracts before embarking on overseas employment.