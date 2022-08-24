Offices start following new workhours in a bid to save electricity

Government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices started with the 8am to 3pm office hours from today to save electricity.

Government employees could be seen entering the Secretariat before 8am on Wednesday (24 August) to follow the newly announced office time by the government.

On Monday (22 August), the government announced the decision to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily to save electricity.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Private offices will make decisions regarding their office hours as per their own plans.

Banks across the country will remain open from 9am to 4pm.

The government has also decided to keep all educational institutions in the country closed for two days a week – on Friday and Saturday.

However, the emergency services will remain out of the purview of these instructions.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Cabinet has asked the power, energy and mineral resources ministry to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the rural areas from midnight to dawn for the next 10-15 days so that irrigation is not hampered.

It also directed the government offices to remove curtains in their offices to allow natural light inside the rooms and to use air conditioners as little as possible to cut electricity consumption.

On 17 July, the government decided to halt production at all diesel-run power plants – which provide around 2.79% of the country's electricity – across the country until further notice. Last week, two of those power plants resumed operation.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

It also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

On 20 July, the Prime Minister's Office instructed all government offices to reduce electricity consumption by 25% as part of the government's austerity measures to combat the ongoing energy crisis.

In a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on 20 July, the authorities instructed government officials not to wear suits in order to save electricity and energy consumption. As part of the austerity measures, all types of foreign travels and car purchases have been halted, except the ones required in extremely urgent cases.

Besides, the honorarium of various committees of development projects has been suspended. Moreover, 50% of the allocation for the purchase of stationery items, computers and accessories has been suspended. Financing of projects that do to need urgent implementation has also been put on hold. The measures are expected to save about Tk40,000 crores.