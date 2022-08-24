Offices start following new workhours in a bid to save electricity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

Offices start following new workhours in a bid to save electricity

On Monday, the government announced the decision to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily to save electricity from 24 August

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices started with the 8am to 3pm office hours from today to save electricity.

Government employees could be seen entering the Secretariat before 8am on Wednesday (24 August) to follow the newly announced office time by the government.

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

On Monday (22 August), the government announced the decision to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily to save electricity.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Private offices will make decisions regarding their office hours as per their own plans. 

Banks across the country will remain open from 9am to 4pm.

The government has also decided to keep all educational institutions in the country closed for two days a week – on Friday and Saturday.

However, the emergency services will remain out of the purview of these instructions.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Cabinet has asked the power, energy and mineral resources ministry to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the rural areas from midnight to dawn for the next 10-15 days so that irrigation is not hampered.

It also directed the government offices to remove curtains in their offices to allow natural light inside the rooms and to use air conditioners as little as possible to cut electricity consumption.

On 17 July, the government decided to halt production at all diesel-run power plants – which provide around 2.79% of the country's electricity – across the country until further notice. Last week, two of those power plants resumed operation.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

It also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

On 20 July, the Prime Minister's Office instructed all government offices to reduce electricity consumption by 25% as part of the government's austerity measures to combat the ongoing energy crisis.

In a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on 20 July, the authorities instructed government officials not to wear suits in order to save electricity and energy consumption. As part of the austerity measures, all types of foreign travels and car purchases have been halted, except the ones required in extremely urgent cases.

Besides, the honorarium of various committees of development projects has been suspended. Moreover, 50% of the allocation for the purchase of stationery items, computers and accessories has been suspended. Financing of projects that do to need urgent implementation has also been put on hold. The measures are expected to save about Tk40,000 crores.

Top News / Energy

Electricity / office hours

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

23h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

12h | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

13h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

18h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally