Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 03:52 pm

Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected

The government and autonomous offices will operate from 8am-3pm daily to save electricity.

The new timings will come into effect from Wednesday (24 August), said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam during a press briefing after a meeting of the Cabinet at the secretariat on Monday (22 August). 

Private offices will take decisions as per their plan, he added.

Banks across the country will remain open from 9am to 4pm daily to save electricity. The new timings for banks will come into effect from Wednesday (24 August).

The decision to keep all educational institutions in the country closed two days a week was also taken during the meeting.  

Ministry of Education will soon issue a notice in this regard. 

Earlier, the government had said that it is planning to reduce office hours and introduce virtual office to save electricity.

The government had decided to halt production of all the diesel-run power plants -- which provide some 2.79% of the country's electricity -- currently in operation across the country until further notice. It also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

