Barrister Mainul Hosein no more

Obituary

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 07:39 pm

Barrister Mainul served as an advisor to the caretaker government of Bangladesh during January 2007 – January 2008.

Barrister Mainul Hosein, former adviser of caretaker government, has passed away

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Ever Care Hospital in the capital on Saturday, said Shams Mahmud, the Managing Director of Shasha Denims and a relative of Barrister Mainul.

He battled cancer for the past year, Shams Mahmud added.

Barrister Mainul Hosein was the son of renowned journalist and politician Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah. 

He is a Bangladeshi prominent lawyer, politician and publisher of the daily newspaper The New Nation-the oldest English dailies in Bangladesh. He was also the former chairman of the editorial board of The Daily Ittefaq.

He served as the law, information and land advisor to the caretaker government of Bangladesh during January 2007 – January 2008.

Mainul Hosein was elected to Parliament in 1973, representing his village constituency in Bhandaria, Pirojpur district, as a member of the Awami League.

In May 1975, he, along with General Osmani, resigned from Parliament after Sheikh Mujib abolished democracy in the country and established a one-party system of government through the Fourth Amendment to the constitution.

Following the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975, Mainul joined the Democratic League, led by Khondaker Moshtaq Ahmad, one of the conspirators of Mujib's assassination.

The Democratic League introduced the Indemnity Ordinance, providing immunity from prosecution to the assassins of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In October 2018, Barrister Mainul Hosein was sued by journalist Masuda Bhatti for defamation.

