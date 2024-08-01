Why did police go to Barrister Mainul Hosein’s house?

A team of Gulshan Police Station visited the Baridhara residence of late Barrister Mainul Hosein, an advisor to a former caretaker government, with an arrest warrant against him.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when a team of policemen arrived with the warrant papers related to a case, according to a report by Daily Manab Zamin.

"None of our family members was at home at the time. Police came to the house on Monday with a warrant issued for my father and asked the house staff various questions about him," Javed Hosein, son of Barrister Mainul Hosein, told TBS on Wednesday (31 July) evening.

"The house staff showed them the death certificate, and the police left afterward," he added.

When contacted, Majharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gulshan police station, said, "Earlier this month, a Chattogram court requested a death report of Barrister Mainul Hosein for the disposal of a case filed against him in 2018. Therefore, a police officer went to his house to collect that report."

"The media report on this matter is totally false and fabricated," he added.

According to police sources, a case was filed against Barrister Mainul Hosein at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station in 2018 for calling journalist Masuda Bhatti "characterless".

On 4 July, the court noted in an order that various media reports have mentioned the death of the accused in the case. To dispose of the case following legal procedures, the court ordered the OC of Gulshan Police Station to submit a report confirming Barrister Mainul Hosein's death within the next 30 days.

Regarding the matter, Javed Hosein said, "However, Gulshan police initially claimed they were not aware of this matter. This seems like a post-disaster cover-up."

Mainul served as the law, information, and land adviser to the interim government from January 2007 to January 2008. He passed away on 9 December last year at the age of 83.