NTAC advises distributing masks to all students centrally

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 (NTAC) has advised that all schools and educational institutions must ensure that everyone wears a mask, and action must be taken in accordance with the law in case of violation.

Standard and correct sized masks should be arranged and distributed for all students centrally. Interactions between teachers, students and other staff need to be monitored and reported daily, the committee advised.

The NTAC made the recommendations at the 45th online meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of Professor Mohammad Sahidullah on 2 September at 8 pm.

In the meeting, the committee recommended other public health measures, such as keeping hands clean (washing hands / setting up hand disinfection stations) and adhering to general hygiene.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) needs to be prepared by the appropriate authority as per the advice of the health directorate in this regard, said the meeting.

At least 80% of teachers and staff in schools and educational institutions must be vaccinated against Covid-19, and they will be able to join the educational institution after 14 days of the second dose.

However, in certain cases, permission may be granted to join 14 days after the 1st dose, recommended the committee.

The committee also said that students above the age of 18 should be vaccinated at higher educational institutions.

In order to control the gathering in the classrooms and in the educational institutions, the committee recommended taking classes of different grades on different days, suspending assembly etc.

For the residential school and madrasas, the committee advises on closing the cafeteria, dining, TV, sports rooms, not sharing beds or prayer mats etc.

As the Covid-19 infection gradually is going down, the government is set to reopen schools and colleges from 12 September, allowing students to attend in-person classes in phases after around 18 months of closure.