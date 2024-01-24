Developing educational institutions as learning organisations

Imagine yourself in a learning environment where making mistakes is allowed, expressing ideas, asking questions or sharing concerns is encouraged without fear, and you can feel respected and valued.

We all recognise the importance of maintaining such an environment to safeguard the learning experience. In the 1990s, Peter Senge, an American systems scientist and a senior lecturer at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), coined the concept of a learning organisation, which upholds these ideas to create a better learning environment.

Educators have been fascinated by the concept of schools as learning organisations for decades. This concept aims for a learning environment where constant improvement, cooperation and a shared commitment to learning, influence all aspects of school life.

The fixed and standardised structures of traditional schools often fall short in inspiring and addressing the unique needs of students in today's complex society. When a school promotes a culture of continuous improvement and shared responsibility for learning, it transforms into a learning organisation.

This setting encourages collaboration among teachers, learners and the school community, which creates the scope for experiments, reflection and progress. The potential benefits of schools becoming better learning organisations extend beyond the classroom, affecting the stakeholders of the school.

Today's students must be prepared not only for jobs that demand the use of technology (some of which are yet to be discovered) but also for working in a rapidly changing environment. Therefore, teachers, students and communities may all benefit if schools develop as learning organisations.

In such a setting, individuals feel safe to admit mistakes, express fresh ideas and challenge prevailing traditions, which prepares the students for dynamic experiences. Creating a culture in which teachers, students and community members feel involved and are co-creators of their learning outcomes is the most important part of creating schools as learning organisations.

The concept of a learning organisation focuses on thinking of the school as an interconnected system, ensuring continuous learning and development. As a result, a school and its stakeholders can respond to changing environments and adjust their methods.

Many leaders might struggle when trying to redesign schools as learning organisations. Stuck in the paradigm of the 20th century, they are more comfortable with command and control than newer forms of learning organisations. In a traditional system, a teacher often takes charge of setting class routines, curriculum, school management and leading other teachers without implementing a change in their fundamental beliefs on traditional systems and organisational design.

Creating a learning organisation requires more transformational and visionary leadership. The focus of the leadership should be learning, teaching and transforming the school. A visionary and transformational leader utilises their powerful vision to transform the school into a learning organisation. Meanwhile, school employees need to adopt the mindset of taking ownership of their work, constantly improving their skills and acquiring new abilities that add value to the stakeholders of the school.

A teacher or leader can determine if their organisation is a learning organisation by checking if it is easy to speak up, admit mistakes and discuss problems. They should assess whether different opinions are welcome, if finding better ways of doing things is encouraged, if there is time for reflection, and if there are opportunities for experimentation, information collection, analysis and adequate training.

The National Curriculum Framework 2021 has set a vision to create learners as patriotic, productive, adaptable, happy and global citizens, inspired by the spirit of the Liberation War. To achieve the vision the framework has set five missions, one of which is to make educational institutions into social hubs for learner development and excellence. The concept of a learning organisation may also benefit in achieving the vision of the framework.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has shown a strong commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Creating educational institutions as learning organisations may help SDG 4, which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all, regardless of their background or circumstances.

An educational institution functioning as a learning organisation actively embraces the principles of SDG 4 by constantly seeking innovative teaching methods, a culture of diversity and inclusion, and promoting continuous learning. In doing so, it contributes to achieving the targets outlined in SDG 4 and it also further prepares students to be active and informed global citizens, capable of addressing the challenges of the 21st century.

Developing schools as learning organisations is a collective responsibility. Transforming a school into a learning organisation needs the right conditions and support beyond the school's boundaries. The theoretical and practical knowledge on school improvement and ensuring good governance, transparency and active participation of teachers, students and community in decision-making and implementation are crucial to ensuring a better learning environment.

However, little progress has been made in research or practice to advance this concept. A lack of consensus or clarity regarding the role of educational institutions as learning organisations contributes to this lack of advancement.

Abdullah Al Hasan Dipto is a recipient of the Diana Award 2023 for his effort in advocating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, he is pursuing a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree with a focus on Educational Leadership and School Improvement.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.