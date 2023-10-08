Nothing to worry about forex reserve: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (8 October) said Bangladesh is facing some problems due to the global economic recession and high inflation.

"Today, many say many things about the reserve. I say that there is nothing to worry about the reserve. We will cultivate crops and produce our foods. If needed, we'll spend and purchase less [reduce import] to some extent," she said.

While addressing the certificate-awarding and concluding ceremony of the 75th foundation training course for BCS officers in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, the premier also asked the government officials to implement development schemes, keeping balance with the environment by protecting canals, beels and other water bodies.

She asked them to work so that the fruits of different social safety schemes reach the right beneficiaries properly. She also asked to ensure diversification of the export basket to reduce dependency on single products such as readymade garments, explore new export markets and ensure development works sustainably.

Noting that there is a scarcity of land in the country with a large population, she said the large population should be considered a resource. "We'll have to put the spirit among the people that the population is a great resource," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is now a role model for development. "We can at least claim that today's Bangladesh is a changed Bangladesh … Bangladesh doesn't remain behind anymore."

She said her government has successfully implemented Vision 2021 and wants to build the country as Smart Bangladesh by 2041 by making the country's economy, government and society smart.

The PM asked the newly recruited officers to build themselves as the main craftsmen and soldiers of the 2041 Smart Bangladesh.

Talking about the 'My Village My Town programme,' she said her government's target is to ensure civic amenities in every village so that the villagers don't need to go to the town to avail the civic facilities.

The premier asked all to work so that the ongoing development trend continues and Bangladesh does not fall behind its present position.

Work to raise food production to mitigate economic stress: PM

The PM asked the government officers to work on raising food production to mitigate the current economic stress and global high inflation.

"Today, our economy is under pressure to some extent, inflation. All will have to take measures to increase production and no land remains uncultivated," she said.

PM Hasina also said there will be no problem if food security can be maintained by ensuring food for all.

Noting that a huge number of uncultivated lands are still there in the country, she asked the officers to motivate the people to bring all their uncultivated lands under production.

Grow mentality to serve people: PM Hasina to public servants

Sheikh Hasina asked the public servants to grow a mindset to serve the people, reaching the services to the doorsteps of the masses.

"You'll have to create a mentality to reach the services to the doorsteps of the people, engaging the people [in this process] for the people," she said.

Sheikh Hasina asked the government staff to always work for the country, considering them as the people's servants.

"Don't consider the service as a job merely, rather a scope to serve the country. You will have to keep this thing in mind always," she said.

The prime minister termed the 1975-1996 and 2001-2008 periods as two black chapters in the history of Bangladesh as the country couldn't move forward in the 29 years.