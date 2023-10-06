People's comfort more important than big forex reserves: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said keeping the people in comfort is more essential than maintaining a large reserve of foreign currencies.

"Which is more essential for me? Is it to maintain a high reserve or keep the people of my country in comfort, consider the wellbeing of the people and work for them?"

The premier said this replying to a question at a press conference arranged at her official residence Ganabhaban on Friday afternoon about the outcomes of her recent visit to the United States to join the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

She said that the country's forex reserve hit a record high during the Covid-19 pandemic as the economic activities including exports and imports remained largely stopped.

If everything -- power plants and irrigation -- is shut down, the forex reserve will remain high, said the prime minister.

She reminded that the reserve of foreign currency was less than $1 billion in 2009 when she formed the government for the second time. Sheikh Hasina formed her first government in 1996.

In reply to another question, the PM put emphasis on raising the awareness of the people alongside the government's efforts to contain the dengue epidemic, which has killed more than 1,000 people this year.

"I think nothing [no government's step] would work to a great extent here until the people get conscious, keep their homes and surroundings clean and take measures to protect them," she said.

She asked everyone to be aware, saying that everyone needs to keep their homes and surrounding areas clean, destroy mosquito breeding spots, use mosquito nets and remove stagnant water.

"The government definitely continues efforts to contain the dengue. We're trying our best," she said.

Sheikh Hasina also said Bangladesh would definitely examine the experiences of Kolkata in India how the city has succeeded in containing the epidemic.

Responding to a question, the PM asked the media owners to implement the 9th wage board declared by the government for journalists.

"We've declared the [9th] wage board for journalists. But it is the responsibility of the owners to implement it... I think the owners should do something here."

She said it is the responsibility of the owners of private television channels to oversee the wellbeing of their staff.

On Wednesday, the PM returned home from London after wrapping up a 16-day official visit to the US and the UK.

Deputy Leader of Parliament Matia Chowdhury, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim MP, among others, were present on the dais.