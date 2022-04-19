Nothing is more shameful than attacking journalists: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Tuesday strongly denounced the attacks on newsmen during clashes between shop employees and Dhaka College students in New Market area, and sought legal action against the perpetrators. 

"Attacks on media workers are tantamount to clamping down on free press," he said.

GM Quader, also the Deputy Opposition Leader in Parliament, came up with the comment while addressing a views-exchange meeting with Sylhet divisional Jatiya Party leaders at the party chairman's Banani office.

He bemoaned that media workers are coming under attacks repeatedly while collecting information and performing their duties. "Nothing can be more shameful than this."

The Jatiya Party chief urged the law enforcement agencies to take stern action against those who are indulging terrorism and anarchy violating the sanctity of Ramadan.

Earlier in the day, over 30 people, including at least seven journalists, were injured as a group of students of Dhaka College locked into a series of clashes with shop employees in New Market in the capital.

The injured journalists alleged that both the rowdy students and shop employees beat them up when they were discharging their professional duties.

