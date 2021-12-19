No progress in Banani accident case investigation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
19 December, 2021, 07:41 pm

There has been no progress in the investigation into the 2 December Banani road accident that saw the father of a traffic sergeant sustain severe injuries and his legs underwent major surgeries and amputation.

Without making any comment on progress, detectives at a press conference on Sunday said that police were investigating the case.

Asked why police delayed recording the case of traffic sergeant Mohua Hajong over the matter, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner for Detective Branch AKM Haifz Akter did not give any specific reason.

"We are aware of the incident. Police are investigating the case like any other cases," he said without explaining.

Police recorded the case of Mohua on Thursday amid criticism. They, however, recorded a general diary of car driver Saeed Hasan on Tuesday, two days before accepting Mohua's case against the unnamed accused.

The accident took place at Chairmanbari area of Banani, where 62-year-old Monoranjan Hajong, also a former BGB member, was returning home at Niketan on his motorcycle.

Mohua complained that she wanted to mention the car diver's name, who hit Monoranjan, but Banani police did not include the driver's name in the case.

Asked why police did not include the name of the accused in the case despite he was detained after the accident, officer Hafiz said an investigation was going on over the matter.

"She (Mohua) is our officer. We want to ensure justice in the incident just like other incidents," he said, referring to the victim's daughter.

Mohua earlier alleged that she wanted to lodge a case with the Banani Police Station a day after the accident, but police declined to record it.

The victim's family alleged that police released the car driver after the incident without taking any legal action.

In his general diary, car driver Saeed Hasan, son of a Supreme Court justice, claimed that Monoranjan was driving his motorcycle on the wrong side and it caused the accident.
 

Banani accident

