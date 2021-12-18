Banani accident: Accused file GD against the victim

Sayeed Hasan, the man who was driving the car that critically injured Monoranjan Hajong at the capital's Banani on 3 December, filed a general diary (GD) on 14 December.

The GD was filed just two days before police recorded Monoranjan's daughter Sergeant Mahua Hajong's case over the incident.

Sayed Hasan filed the general diary with the Banani Police Station, claiming Monoranjan's motorcycle was going the wrong way before hitting the car, Banani Police officer-in-charge Nur-e-Azam Mia told The Business Standard.

However, a family member of Monoranjan claimed that police are now trying to save the culprits who were behind the incident.

"On that night police seized the car and also detained the persons who were inside the car and let them go at one point and also freed the car two days after the incident," he said, asking then why the police had seized the car.

In the general diary, Sayeed mentioned, his car did not run over or hit the motorcycle. Rather, the motorcycle entered the U-loop on the wrong side, hitting the car on the left side along the bonnet.

Sergeant Mahua Hajong told TBS that she has been going door-to-door with police officers from the very beginning to seek justice.

"But 14 days after the incident, the police filed a case against an unknown accused. Although I know nothing about it," she said.

The female sergeant, who came from an ethnic group, alleged that Sayeed's father is a sitting judge of the high court.

"That is why all these things are happening. No stone has been unturned from my side, but I will continue my fight for justice," she said crying.