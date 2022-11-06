No plan for new mega projects now: Obaidul Quader

“As per the directives of the Prime Minister, currently there is no plan to take any new mega project,” Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said there are no plans to take on new mega projects now.

"As per the directives of the Prime Minister, currently there is no plan to take any new mega project," he said while inaugurating the two lanes of a flyover under the Bangladesh Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Tongi of Gazipur.

Expressing concern over public sufferings caused by the BRT project, the minister said already 80 percent work of the project has been completed and the difficulties will end soon.

Criticising BNP, the Awami League leader said, "BNP had not undertaken any mega project and during their tenure, no development work has been carried out. Who will go to power and who will take a safe exit — the public will decide."

He also urged BNP to participate in the next general election is likely to be held at the last week of December 2023 or first week of January 2024.

"After opening the two lanes, people from 37 districts will be benefited by the flyover," said State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, who was present there.

Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner (traffic) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said traffic congestion will be reduced and the Dhaka-bound passengers can easily move to their respective destinations using the flyover.

According to the BRT sources, once the project is implemented, it will be the first environment-friendly mass transport system in Gazipur, Tongi and Uttara areas.

Under the 20.5 km project of BRT, a 4.5 km elevated expressway, six elevated stations, and ten-lane Tongi Bridge are under construction, involving Tk 4268.32 crore.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, deputy commissioner Anisur Rahman, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nazrul Islam and President of Gazipur Metropolitan unit Awami League Azmat Ullah were present there.

