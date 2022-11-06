BRT project will be inaugurated by first week of June: Quader

Mentioning that the overall progress of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is about 80 percent, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the project will be inaugurated within May or by the first week of June next year.

"Tomorrow Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally open 100 new bridges from Ganabhaban virtually," he told reporters after opening two lanes to traffic on the 2.3-km Tongi Flyover here.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said on November 26, 2022, the primer will join virtually the closing ceremony of one tube of two-tube Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel being constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River.

He said the estimated total cost of the 2.5 kilometer Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT, Gazipur-Airport) project is about Taka 4,268 crore.

Of the amount, Taka 1,425 crore will come from the government exchequer while Taka 2.842 crore will come as project assistance, he said.

Quader said the project is being implemented with the support of the government of Bangladesh, Asian Development Bank, French Development Agency and Global Environment Facility.

Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) are jointly implementing this project, the minister said.

