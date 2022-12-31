No outdoor celebrations on 31st night: DMP Commissioner

Bangladesh

UNB
31 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 02:54 pm

Related News

No outdoor celebrations on 31st night: DMP Commissioner

UNB
31 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 02:54 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

No open air events, fireworks and crackers will be allowed on the eve of New Year, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruque on Saturday.

"No one will be allowed to hold outdoor programmes, use of crackers, fireworks or sky lanterns (fanush) will also remain prohibited on 31st night," he said.

The DMP boss came up with the information at a press briefing held at the DMP media centre in the city.

Adequate police including plainclothes ones will be deployed to ensure security on the 31st night and check-posts will be set up in different parts of the city and people will have to undergo police checking so that no militants can carry out sabotage activities centering the night, he said.

The Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team of DMP, dog squad and bomb disposal units will be kept ready to tackle any situation, said Faruque.

No DJ parties will be allowed and bars will remain closed from Saturday till 6 pm on Sunday, he said.

No one will be allowed to carry firearms at residential hotels till 10 am on Sunday, he added.

Besides, the entry of outsiders will remain restricted from 8 pm in Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas today but the Amtoli crossing and Kakoli crossing will be opened for allowing entry of residents of those areas, said the DMP commissioner.

Meanwhile, no outsiders will be allowed in Dhaka University area after 6 pm and no vehicles will be allowed there during this period. People can enter the university area through Nilkjhet and Shahbagh areas after showing their identity cards.

Firefighting units and ambulances will be keep ready in different important points of the city and no vehicles will be allowed in Hatirjheel area after sun set.

When asked about any possible militant threat, the DMP commissioner said there is no specific threat centering the 31st night.

Top News

DMP / 31st night

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

5h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

6h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

3h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

20h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

22h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations