No outdoor celebrations on 31st night: DMP Commissioner

No open air events, fireworks and crackers will be allowed on the eve of New Year, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruque on Saturday.

"No one will be allowed to hold outdoor programmes, use of crackers, fireworks or sky lanterns (fanush) will also remain prohibited on 31st night," he said.

The DMP boss came up with the information at a press briefing held at the DMP media centre in the city.

Adequate police including plainclothes ones will be deployed to ensure security on the 31st night and check-posts will be set up in different parts of the city and people will have to undergo police checking so that no militants can carry out sabotage activities centering the night, he said.

The Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team of DMP, dog squad and bomb disposal units will be kept ready to tackle any situation, said Faruque.

No DJ parties will be allowed and bars will remain closed from Saturday till 6 pm on Sunday, he said.

No one will be allowed to carry firearms at residential hotels till 10 am on Sunday, he added.

Besides, the entry of outsiders will remain restricted from 8 pm in Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas today but the Amtoli crossing and Kakoli crossing will be opened for allowing entry of residents of those areas, said the DMP commissioner.

Meanwhile, no outsiders will be allowed in Dhaka University area after 6 pm and no vehicles will be allowed there during this period. People can enter the university area through Nilkjhet and Shahbagh areas after showing their identity cards.

Firefighting units and ambulances will be keep ready in different important points of the city and no vehicles will be allowed in Hatirjheel area after sun set.

When asked about any possible militant threat, the DMP commissioner said there is no specific threat centering the 31st night.