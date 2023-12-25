No let-up in violence and violation

As the 12th national polls approach, the political landscape is marred by escalating violence, attacks on campaign offices, and clashes among supporters of rival candidates.

From the start of electioneering on 18 December until yesterday (24 December), over 50 clashes have occurred in about 40 constituencies, resulting in at least four fatalities and leaving about 150 individuals injured.

The primary perpetrators of this violence are leaders and activists affiliated with the ruling party. In most cases, the attacks on the campaign offices and rallies of independent candidates have been carried out by supporters of candidates of boat, the ruling party's election symbol.

In addition, since the announcement of the schedule, election investigation committees have issued 218 show-cause notices across the country for violating the polls code of conduct.

Accusations extend beyond the candidates to include their followers, leaders, activists, supporters, and even government officials. Some individuals face multiple allegations of code of conduct violations.

Awami League candidates and their supporters stand out in violating the code of conduct, with 92 out of the 218 notices issued to the party's nominees, including 53 current parliamentarians. Besides, 28 independents and nine Jatiyo Party candidates were also issued show-cause notices.

The remaining individuals include party workers, supporters, and local representatives, with a noticeable dominance of supporters from the ruling party even within this group.

Despite claims of toughness by the Election Commission (EC), visible measures to curb the escalating violence have been noticeably absent.

The EC's actions have been limited to sending show-cause notices, issuing warnings, and imposing fines for code of conduct violations. While stricter punishments have been threatened, they have not been implemented.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman, on Saturday, indicated that the EC is considering tough decisions to address electoral conflicts and code of conduct violations. He even hinted at the possibility of cancelling candidacies in some locations pending further information.

However, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir yesterday stated that no decisions had been made regarding candidacy cancellations, emphasising the need for a careful assessment of each candidate's violations.

The former Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain criticised the EC's approach as mere rhetoric without tangible actions.

He stressed that fair elections cannot be ensured with empty threats and intimidation, calling for the disqualification of candidates responsible for violence leading to fatalities.

EC's recent move

In a recent move, the EC directed the filing of a case against Awami League candidate Abdul Hyee for violating the code of conduct during a procession in the Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

Earlier, on 14 December, the EC warned four Awami League candidates for violating the election code of conduct based on the recommendations of the investigation committee. Executive magistrates have also imposed fines in some cases of code of conduct violations in the field.

The withdrawal of police chiefs in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa and Harinakundu upazilas due to alleged negligence during clashes at an election campaign event is a noteworthy action taken by the EC.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath confirmed that the withdrawal was based on evidence of 'negligence' on the cops' part.

4 killed in election violence so far

The toll of election violence has been devastating, with four reported deaths. BNP leader Nurul Mustafa, 50, was shot and killed yesterday at 7pm in Lalanagar village in Sitakunda, Chattogram. The police blame a land dispute, but the BNP calls it a political murder.

On Saturday, a supporter of an independent candidate succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack in Kalkini upazila of Madaripur. Eskandar Kha, 50, was brutally attacked with hammers and sharp weapons while returning home.

Earlier incidents include the 19 November clash in the Mymensingh-4 constituency, where Awami League worker Rafiqul Islam lost his life. Similarly, on 11 December, Lalon Fakir, also an Awami League worker, died in hospital after being attacked by Boat supporters in the Bottala area of Pirojpur Sadar upazila.

More than 150 injured in clashes

Reports indicate that over 150 people have been injured in clashes across nearly 40 constituencies.

Incidents include a mob attack on a campaign rally for Awami League candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi in Satkhira on Thursday night, resulting in 15 injuries, including Nadwi's brother-in-law.

The previous night, bullets were fired at the house of an independent candidate supporter, Abdul Motaleb, in Satkhira. Nadwi accused Motaleb and his supporters, while Motaleb's chief coordinator, AMM Minhaj-ur-Rahman, claimed that Nadwi's supporters were victims of public anger.

In Charghat, Rajshahi, a worker for independent candidate Rahenul Haque was allegedly stabbed at the boat symbol's election office. The injured worker, Najir Hossain, 39, is undergoing treatment at the Charghat Upazila Health Complex, and two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

On Friday night, in Kumarkhali, Kushtia, a clash between supporters of boat symbol's candidate Selim Altaf George and independent candidate Abdur Rouf (truck) left six people injured. Several arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

In Hemayetpur village, Gangni, Meherpur, on Saturday morning, miscreants set fire to the election office of boat's candidate ASM Nazmul Haque Sagar in the Meherpur-2 constituency. Additionally, in the Bagha upazila of Rajshahi, the boat symbol's election office in the Rajshahi-6 constituency was set on fire early in the morning.

Two individuals were arrested on Saturday morning for attacking workers of independent candidate Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad in the Dhaka-19 constituency.

A mob of supporters of the boat's candidate attacked the election office of an independent candidate in Jashore's Jhikargachha-2 constituency on Thursday evening, resulting in at least six injuries.

Bangladesh Congress candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam (Hero Alam) was attacked by supporters of the boat symbol during campaigning in Nandigram, Bogura-4, on Saturday evening. He alleged that the attackers snatched his mobile phone during the incident in the Muradpur Bazar area.