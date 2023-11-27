Widespread violations of election code raise concerns about growing indiscipline before elections

In the aftermath of the Awami League's announcement of nominated candidates on Sunday, reports of widespread violations of the election code of conduct have surfaced throughout the country.

Incidents involving motorcades, celebratory processions, and banned gatherings have set off alarms, prompting experts to warn that the lack of enforcement could lead to a more undisciplined atmosphere as the elections approach.

Former Election Commissioner Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain has expressed deep concern over the apparent lax handling of these violations. He cautions that the failure to promptly address such breaches may result in an increasingly undisciplined environment that even the military might find challenging to contain.

Supporters of Abdul Wadud Dara, who secured Awami League nomination for Rajshahi-5, brought out a joyous procession in Durgapur on Sunday (26 November). Photo: TBS

"If the Election Commission fails to control these violations now, it will be nearly impossible to rein them in later. Even the army may struggle to restore order. The Election Commission has the authority; it is perplexing why it is not exercising it," remarked Sakhawat Hossain.

Surprisingly, the Election Commission, responsible for curbing illegal activities during the electoral process, has remained silent on the matter. In contrast, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal offered an unexpected interpretation, stating that the election code of conduct is not applicable until the finalisation of candidates for various parties in the parliamentary elections.

In response to the CEC's explanation, Brigadier General Hossain expressed astonishment, asserting that he is providing a new interpretation of the law. He questioned the logic behind appointing returning officers and magistrates earlier if the code of conduct is only deemed applicable just before candidate nomination submissions.

Brigadier General Hossain clarified that, according to the law, the code of conduct becomes effective immediately after announcing the election schedule and remains in force until the gazette notification of the winning candidates.

Photo: TBS

Article 18 of the Code of Conduct also deems the violation of its provisions as a punishable offense. If a candidate or any other person violates these rules during the pre-election period, they could face imprisonment not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding Tk50,000.

The "pre-election period" is defined as the period from the date of the announcement of the election schedule by the commission to the date of the publication of the election results in the official gazette.

Election code violations in districts

Reports indicate violations of the election code of conduct in several districts, where supporters of nominated candidates have been involved in celebratory processions and sweet distributions.

Asaduzzaman Asad, the former general secretary of Rajshahi District Awami League, received the Awami League nomination for the Rajshahi-3 seat. Following the news of his nomination, his supporters and well-wishers organised joyous processions and distributed sweets. Initially, they celebrated at Asaduzzaman Asad's political office in Lakshmipur intersection, followed by a joyous procession in Nowhata and Lakshmipur.

Abdul Wadud Dara, the General Secretary of Rajshahi District Awami League, secured the nomination for Rajshahi-5. Supporters and well-wishers marked the occasion with joyous processions and sweet distributions in Puthia and Durgapur constituencies. Durgapur upazila and municipal Awami League, along with affiliated organizations, participated in the celebrations, including singing and dancing in Durgapur.

Abul Kalam Azad, the mayor of Taherpur municipality and president of Taher Municipal Awami League, has been nominated for the Rajshahi-4 seat. Following his nomination, his supporters distributed sweets and organised a joyous procession in Taherpur market.

Additionally, leaders and activists of Metropolitan Awami League and Jubo League celebrated the nomination of Mohammad Ali Kamal, President of Metropolitan Awami League for the Rajshahi Sadar seat, with a joyous procession. Similar celebrations took place at the Kumarpara party office in Rajshahi city.

The nomination procession of upazila parishad Chairman Asaduzzaman Babu was showcased by supporters of Satkhira Sadar-2 Constituency. Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League, and leaders from various levels participated in the event.

In the 12th national elections, after the nomination of seven leaders, including Bogura District Awami League President Majnu and General Secretary Ripu as boat candidates, joyous processions and sweets were distributed. The District Awami League and its affiliated organisations took part in the procession from Satmatha in the city on Sunday evening, covering different roads. Similar processions were organised in other constituencies of the district.

Abul Kalam Azad, the mayor of Taherpur municipality and president of the Taher Municipal Awami League, has received the nomination for the Rajshahi-4 constituency, which includes Bagmara upazila. Upon learning of his nomination, leaders of the Awami League in Taherpur distributed sweets in Taherpur market. Photo: TBS

After the announcement of nominations, supporters of Awami League candidates in 11 parliamentary constituencies of Cumilla celebrated with joy. Following the announcement by the party's general secretary Obaidul Quader, supporters distributed sweets in all constituencies of Cumilla, accompanied by piecemeal processions.

Zillur Rahman, the managing director of Olila Group, has been nominated as the Awami League candidate for the Moulvibazar-3 (Rajnagar-Moulvibazar Sadar) constituency in the national elections. A joyous procession commenced from the Rajnagar area on Sunday evening, circling the main road of the city. Sweets were later distributed among the activists.