No bailout situation in country: Dr Kaikaus

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, has said Bangladesh is not going through any economic bailout situation.

"Some media outlets are giving wrong explanations about balance payment and budget support," he said during a press briefing on the ongoing economic situation of the country at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon on Wednesday (27 July).

Many national and international media have published news stating that Bangladesh has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

A bailout refers to such a situation when resources are provided to rescue a company or financial institution or a country during a severe financial crisis.

Bangladesh reportedly sought the assistance of the IMF due to the ongoing crisis in its foreign exchange reserves, claimed some media outlets recently.

Refuting this claim, the chief secretary to the prime minister said, "It is a regular process to take the balance of payments from various international financial institutions, including the IMF."

Also, there are more than five months of funds to meet the import costs of all kinds of products, claimed Ahmad Kaikaus.

He said that if only food products are imported, Bangladesh will be able to do so for the next six to nine months.

"Whereas, according to economic standards, a country should have three months of food import capacity. So, Bangladesh is ahead in this regard," he claimed.

Dr Kaikaus further said if the information given by the government is cross-checked with IMF, World Bank and Bangladesh Bank, its truthfulness will be found.

This government official also commented that not expressing satisfaction with the current state of the country's economy during a global crisis and rather comparing it with Sri Lanka or misrepresenting it is "self-deprecating".