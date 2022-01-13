No alternative to research for keeping pace with technology: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on leveraging the research-based knowledge for the country's socioeconomic development, calling upon the researchers to put concentration on basic and practical researches alongside exploring unused resources.

"Along with the research, we are putting emphasis on how the knowledge, gained from the research, can be used for our socio-economic development," she said.

In this connection, she opined that "importance should also be given on basic research as well as applied research, and our researchers should definitely look into it."

The premier said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Science and Technology Complex (NSTC) in the city's Agargaon as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence on Thursday.

Talking about the unexplored resources, she said, "We've to find out what we have in our country as there are many invaluable resources that we have not yet been able to use or those are out of our reach."

To this end, she also stressed the need for paying special attention on researching unused resources so those can be used for the people of the country.

Sheikh Hasina noted research is inevitable in every field such as health, food production, engineering or infrastructure development. "In fact, excellence cannot be achieved without research," she said.

About attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), she said, "In our country study is absolutely necessary and that's why everyone needs to pay attention to research."

Besides, more attention also needs to be paid to keep pace with the technology as the use and impact of technology has increased all over the world, she added.

She continued, "In this age of science and advanced technology, the countries which are advancing in scientific research are also making rapid economic progress."

The prime minister, however, noted that the country is lagging behind in the research of the health sector.

She said despite progress in other studies, the country is lagging behind in health research as the number of research in this field is much lower than others.

The head of the government also pointed out that many physicians could no longer be involved in research after attending patients, but her government is taking steps to increase health research.

Sheikh Hasina also renewed her call to the countrymen who are still remained unvaccinated to get the Covid-19 jab immediately to protect their lives from the new variant of the pandemic.

"I urge those who have yet to get inoculation to receive vaccines soon. We started vaccinating school students as well.

"At least life might be saved if one gets vaccinated," she said.

She said the new variant of Covid-19 is now spreading rapidly and the people are being affected by the Omicron variant.

The premier called upon all to follow the health safety protocols properly and maintain the recent directives issued by the government.

With Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman in the chair, National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) Director General Muhammad Munir Chowdhury delivered the welcome address.

At the outset of the function, an audio-visual documentary on the newly built National Science and Technology Complex was screened.

The modern complex was constructed at a cost of some Tk222 crore to further popularise science and technology through scientific exhibitions and to encourage the young and non-professional scientists to their innovative activities.

The eye-catching structure, having 300,000sqf space, a 700-seat auditorium, two seminar halls, a multipurpose hall, a rooftop solar system, and cafeteria, will promote the arrangement of the national and international seminars, conferences, workshops, and fair on science and technology.

