Nilkhet fire might have been caused by welding: Mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 04:50 pm

The welding works being carried out for the shop extension of Nilkhet book market may have initiated the fire, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh assumes.

The mayor made the comment to reporters after inspecting the fire-damaged book market in the capital Thursday (24 February).

Taposh said that the shopkeepers welded spaces above their shops so that they could store books.

"Initially, it appeared to us that a spark during welding works had triggered the blaze. The fire service has made similar remarks in their report," the mayor added.

Responding to whether any action would be taken against those responsible, he said: "Of course. The City Corporation's Disaster Management Committee will conduct a thorough investigation and prepare a report. Then we will take action."

"We have a market here (Nilkhet) and many more elsewhere. We will consider in the long run whether we can plan for the area on a bigger scale. Now we are focusing on the accident that happened. How we work together and assist the small businesses – that's a priority, " he further said, assuring that the victims would get assistance from the city corporation.

Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin, Regional Executive Officer for Zone-1 Marina Nazneen among others were also present during the inspection.

