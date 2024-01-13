NHRC expresses deep concern over casualties, damage in Karwan Bazar slum fire

A Fire broke out at a slum in the capital around 2:23 am on 13 January. Photo: Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) expressed deep concern over the deaths of a woman and a child and damages in a slum fire in Dhaka's Tejgaon area early Saturday.

Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said the slum dwellers are deprived of many kinds of civic rights while the frequent incidents of fire in the capital's slums make them nervous.

A proper investigation is needed to identify whether such kind of fire incidents are accidents or sabotages, he added.

Demanding an exemplary punishment of those who were involved with the fire, the NHRC chairman said a well-planned initiative will have to be taken to upgrade the livelihood of the slum dwellers through ensuring all civic rights.

He suggested all to remain vigilant so that vested persons or quarters can not engage in any destructive game.

Underscoring the need for the fire safety gears, the human rights commission head said security measures will have to be strengthened along with ensuring civic rights in the slum.

A fire broke out in Mollabari slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar early Saturday.

Firefighters recovered the burnt bodies of two people from the slum later.

On information, 13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.