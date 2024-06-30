NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of alleged vandalism of Lalon devotee woman's house

China Begum standing near her vandalised house, where bamboo poles and parts of the tin roof are scattered in the yard. Photo: TBS

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of alleged vandalism of 90-year-old Lalon devotee China Begum's house in Kushtia's Takimara village, reports BSS.



A case has already been filed with Kushtia Sadar Police Station against 45-50 people over the incident that took place on 26 June, said a NHRC press release issued today (30 June).



The human rights body said the allegations, of vandalising the house of the elderly woman and assaulting her as she protested, are shocking and a violation of human rights.



The NHRC has asked for information on the investigation and arrest of the accused from the Kushtia superintendent of police by 30 July.

Meanwhile, a group of 25 eminent citizens issued a statement today to express their outrage over the incident.

"Despite [reports of] continuous attacks on Baul or Jatra artists, including their torture and harassment, and burning their musical instruments and manuscripts in various parts of the country, the state and law enforcement agencies have failed to play a responsible role.

"Consequently, there is a growing trend of extreme anti-cultural mentality, and cultural practices are increasingly becoming mere formalities..[This is also] instilling fear among those who have cultural practices," reads the statement.

Human rights activist and former caretaker government advisers Sultana Kamal, Rasehda K Chowdhury, renowned actor Ramendu Majumdar, Prof Syed Anwar Hossain, human rights activist Khushi Kabir, Dhaka University Professor MM Akash and Professor Robaet Ferdous are among the signatories.

China, the widow of Gazir Uddin Fakir, alleged that some local people vandalised her house on Wednesday (26 June) morning.

"Before his death, my husband told me that if there is no place for me, I must stay next to his grave. I built the house to keep my promise. But the local people demolished the house without informing me," China Begum said.

The woman alleged that an outsider who had just built a house in the area pushed her to the ground when she protested against the vandalism.

The investigating police officer, SI Khairuzzaman, summoned both parties to a meeting at Kushtia Model Police Station on Friday afternoon.

The officer said with China Begum's consent and the agreement of all parties involved, it has been decided that a house adjacent to the area where China's son belongs, will be allocated to her.

Furthermore, all the accused parties have agreed to bear the entire cost of constructing this house for her.