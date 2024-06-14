Newborn's body found in front of DMCH

The identity of those who left the body there remains unknown, Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Selim of Shahbagh Police Station said

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo

Police recovered the body of a newborn from a sidewalk opposite the emergency gate of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday (14 June).

A passerby noticed a dog tugging at a bag on the sidewalk and alerted the police via the national emergency hotline number, 999.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Selim of Shahbagh Police Station confirmed the matter.

He said that upon receiving the call through the hotline, they discovered the body of the newborn girl inside a bag lying on the trash-covered sidewalk opposite the emergency gate around 11:00am.

The body was subsequently sent to the morgue of the emergency department.

The identity of those who left the body there remains unknown, he added.

