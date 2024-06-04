One of twin newborns stolen from DMCH

One of a newborn twin sisters was reportedly stolen hours after their birth from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) this afternoon.

Father of the twin babies, Shariful Islam, said the incident occurred between 1:30pm and 2:00pm at ward number 212 of the hospital.

The hospital authorities and Shahbagh Police Station started investigating the incident, the hospital's Ansar Platoon Commander (PC) Mizan said.

Shariful Islam, a day labourer residing in Savar, said his wife Shukhi Akter gave birth to the twin babies at 10:00am at DMCH.

He said a woman offered them help as one of the babies was having a fever. At one point, Shariful handed one of his daughters to her and went to buy medicine.

Upon returning with medicine, Shariful noticed that both the woman and his newborn daughter were missing.

Later, they informed the Ansar members and hospital authorities of the matter.

When asked, the hospital's Ansar Platoon Commander (PC) Mizan said, "Initially, we interrogated the father of the newborn and then we contacted the police outpost."

Police analysed the CCTV footage and started an investigation to rescue the newborn, he added.