New value chain project aims to boost income for 6,000 Chattogram farmers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 12:17 am

Related News

New value chain project aims to boost income for 6,000 Chattogram farmers

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 12:17 am
YPSA and The Basket officials pictured at an MoU signing ceremony on a new value chain project in Chattogram on 28 May. Photo: Courtesy
YPSA and The Basket officials pictured at an MoU signing ceremony on a new value chain project in Chattogram on 28 May. Photo: Courtesy

A new project titled 'Extension and Marketing of High-Value Fruit Varieties' is set to transform the agricultural landscape of Sitakunda and Mirsarai Upazila in the Chattogram district.

Funded by the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and implemented by Young Power in Social Action (YPSA), under the 'RMTP' project, this initiative aims to enhance the livelihoods of 6,000 small and marginal farming families and entrepreneurs by increasing income, ensuring food security, and promoting ecological farming.

A two-year (June 2024-June 2026) non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) and Sitakunda-based company The Basket on Tuesday (28 May) to this end.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The MoU outlines the scope and objectives of the partnership, including skill development, facilitating relationships, marketing assistance, transportation development, market diversification, certification and support, and advertising and market expansion.

Entrepreneurs involved in the project will deliver their products to The Basket's outlets, subject to quality checks and organisational requirements. This collaboration aims to ensure mutual benefit by maintaining high product quality and fostering a supportive relationship between the organisation and entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, the project aims to increase farmers' knowledge and skills in organic farming, contributing to environmental protection, establishing strong relations between producers and processors, and creating quick markets for products.

The project focuses on several key objectives including income enhancement, entrepreneurship development, job creation, sustainable development, environmental and nutritional quality development, and increasing women's and youth participation.

Chaired by Arifur Rahman, founder and chief executive of YPSA, the MoU signing ceremony was attended by Nazmul Hossain, chairman of The Basket, as chief guest, and Harunor Rashid, chief scientific officer of BARI, as special guest.

Chattogram / The Basket / Young Power in Social Action (Ypsa)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

9h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

16h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

4h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

3h | Videos
6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

7h | Videos
Canada extends visas to Palestinians

Canada extends visas to Palestinians

2h | Videos