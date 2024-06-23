New Chief of Army Staff takes charge 

Bangladesh

BSS
23 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:38 pm

New Chief of Army Staff takes charge 

BSS
23 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:38 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

General Waker-Uz-Zaman took charge as the new Chief of Army Staff today (23 June).

He took the charge from his predecessor General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, said an ISPR press release.

Afterwards, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman was adorned with the new rank badge of General in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan adorned the army chief with the rank badge of General.

Earlier in the evening, the new Chief of Army Staff paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

Congratulating the new army chief, the president said the members of the armed forces division are performing various responsibilities at the national and international levels with great success, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS subsequently.

During the meeting, the new army chief sought the president's guidance and overall cooperation in fulfilling his assignments. 

The Ministry of Defence in a gazette notification on 11 June said Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman was promoted to General post and appointed as the Chief of Army Staff for three years effective from the afternoon of 23 June. 

General Waker-Uz-Zaman

