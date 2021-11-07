Netizens react to transport fare hike

Social media has been buzzing with reactions to the recent hike in public transport fares.

Netizens have been critical of the demands from the bus and launch owners in the wake of the recent fuel price hike by the government.

The government on Wednesday hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

A nationwide indefinite transport strike began on Friday morning causing sufferings to passengers across the country.

Commuters have had a harrowing time for the past few days due to the strike.

Many took to social media to vent their frustrations and criticisms.

"Bus owners have won, the general public lost," read one post in Bangla.

Another netizen pointed out that the price of diesel has been hiked, but most of the city buses run on either CNG or LPG gases.

"Don't know who is gaining by the 27% hike in city bus fares or who is losing," the netizen wrote in Bangla.

Some went for an analytical assessment of the situation by discussing the global fuel market and its influence on the local market.

An academician with a large follower base on social media criticised the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for increasing fuel prices.

He also criticised the transport owners for not protesting the price hike and rather calling a strike to increase fares.

One social media user went on to say that the public transport system of a tells the over condition of a country.

"Just from the public transport system can one understand the overall condition of a country - government, administration, education, health, financial, social, law and order, good governance," the post in Bangla read.

After a meeting with the transport owners, the government on Sunday decided to increase the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively while the launch fare has been revised up by 35.29% following their demands in the wake of fuel price hike.