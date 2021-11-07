Netizens react to transport fare hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

Netizens react to transport fare hike

Netizens have been critical of the demands from the bus and launch owners in the wake of the recent fuel price hike by the government

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 10:32 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Social media has been buzzing with reactions to the recent hike in public transport fares. 

Netizens have been critical of the demands from the bus and launch owners in the wake of the recent fuel price hike by the government. 

The government on Wednesday hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

A nationwide indefinite transport strike began on Friday morning causing sufferings to passengers across the country.

Bus fare up 27%, launch 35%

Commuters have had a harrowing time for the past few days due to the strike. 

Many took to social media to vent their frustrations and criticisms.

"Bus owners have won, the general public lost," read one post in Bangla. 

Another netizen pointed out that the price of diesel has been hiked, but most of the city buses run on either CNG or LPG gases.

"Don't know who is gaining by the 27% hike in city bus fares or who is losing," the netizen wrote in Bangla. 

Some went for an analytical assessment of the situation by discussing the global fuel market and its influence on the local market.

An academician with a large follower base on social media criticised the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for increasing fuel prices.

He also criticised the transport owners for not protesting the price hike and rather calling a strike to increase fares. 

One social media user went on to say that the public transport system of a tells the over condition of a country. 

"Just from the public transport system can one understand the overall condition of a country - government, administration, education, health, financial, social, law and order, good governance," the post in Bangla read.

Misery on roads

After a meeting with the transport owners, the government on Sunday decided to increase the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively while the launch fare has been revised up by 35.29% following their demands in the wake of fuel price hike.

 

Top News

Transport strike / Social Media / Netizens

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

6h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

6h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

6h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022