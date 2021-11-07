Bus fare goes up by 27%, strike called off

The government has increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively following a demand of the owners after fuel price hike.

The decision came following a meeting between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and bus owners today.

From tomorrow, city buses will charge Tk2.15 instead of Tk1.70 per kilometre and minibuses Tk2.05/km.

Inter-district buses will charge Tk1.80 per kilometre – an increase from Tk1.42.

The minimum fares of buses and minibuses are set at Tk10 and Tk8 respectively in the metropolitan cities. Previously, the minimum fares were Tk7 and Tk5.

"The increased bus fares will take effect from tomorrow," BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said after a meeting today.

Later, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association Secretary General Khandakar Enayetullah announced to call off the strike.

Khandakar Enayetullah, secretary general, Bangladesh Public Transport Owners' Association; Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association; Ghulam Rahman, chairman of Consumers' Association Bangladesh; Shukdeb Dhali, director (operations) of BTRC among others were present in the meeting.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Commuters had a harrowing time for past two days. In Dhaka, most modes of public transports including buses, both intra and inter-city, stayed off the roads adding to the miniseries of the general people.

