National Mourning Day observed at BD Consulate in New York

Bangladesh Consulate General in New York has observed the National Day of Mourning remembering Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due dignity and solemn atmosphere.

On the day, the Bangladesh Consulate General observed the 46th martyrdom anniversary and 'National Mourning Day' of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great architect of independence and the father of the greatest Bengali nation of all time.

At the beginning of the programme, Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa and all the officials and employees of the Consulate participated in the performance of the national anthem with half-mast flags in honor of the Father of the Nation.

The Consul General and other officials of the Consulate laid wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release.

On the occasion of National Mourning Day, the messages of the President, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of State for External Affairs sent from Bangladesh were read.

A minute's silence was observed in memory of the Father of the Nation, other martyred members of his family and martyred freedom fighters.

A documentary on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the rise of Bangladesh was screened at the event.

In a meeting chaired by Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa, she described August 15 as the worst day in history.

The day marks the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with 18 other members of his family on 15 August, 1975.

