Countrywide mourning being observed

Nationwide mourning is being observed today (30 July), recalling those who were killed during the quota reform movement.

On this day, black badges will be worn, and doa mahfils will be organised in all mosques.

Besides, special prayers will be offered in all temples, churches and pagodas across the country.

This decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held yesterday (29 July) at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Later in the day, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat about the outcomes of the meeting.

He said a condolence motion was adopted in the meeting, expressing profound grief at the demise of those killed during the quota reform movement.

The cabinet secretary said Home State Minister Asaduzzaman Khan presented a report on the situation over the quota reform movement at the meeting and it was discussed.

As a result, he said, the condolence motion was adopted, and the meeting decided to observe the nationwide mourning today.

Replying to a question, Mahbub Hossain said that the home minister on Sunday informed about the death of 147 people in this incident, and afterwards, the reports of three more deaths were found.

The death toll in this incident is now 150, he added.

The cabinet secretary said the cabinet approved the draft of the 'Moheshkhali-Kutubdia Integrated Development Authority Bill, 2024'.

