Plans to launch operation against pirates on hijacked MV Abdullah, ship owners unaware

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

Plans to launch operation against pirates on hijacked MV Abdullah, ship owners unaware

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 10:29 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

The officials of SR Shipping, owner of Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah that was hijacked by Somali pirates last week, are unaware of the plans to launch an operation against the pirates by Somali police and international navies to rescue the abducted crew members.

Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping, told The Business Standard, at 8pm on Monday, that they had not been informed of any such plan.

"The safety of our crew members is our top priority. We couldn't afford to risk the lives of our sailors, so we declined the proposal for a rescue operation by the EU Maritime Force and the Indian Navy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have already informed the government to deny any further approach to conduct military operations," he said.

"The news of preparation to launch an attack caught our attention and we are trying to communicate with the government as we do not have any plan to allow any military intervention on the ship as there is always a risk of casualties on board," Meherul added.

Somali forces, foreign navies prepare attack on hijacked ship, police say

Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that Somali police and international navies were preparing to attack a commercial ship that was hijacked by pirates last week, the Puntland region's police force said, two days after Indian commandos rescued another cargo vessel held by pirates.

The police force from the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, a base for many pirate gangs, said it was on high alert and prepared to participate in an operation against the pirates holding MV Abdullah.

"Puntland police forces are ready after they got reports that international navies are planning an attack," it said in a statement.

Top News

MV Abdullah / SR Shipping / Somali Pirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

5h | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

9h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

10h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

RCB’s secret to their maiden title

RCB’s secret to their maiden title

1h | Videos
Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from WW3

Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from WW3

11m | Videos
Country's first commercial wind power plant starts production

Country's first commercial wind power plant starts production

4h | Videos
Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

6h | Videos