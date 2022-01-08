Mujib Barsho extended upto 31 March

Bangladesh

BSS
08 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

Mujib Barsho extended upto 31 March

According to the notification, the government had announced 17 March 2020 to 26 March 2021 as Mujib Barsho

BSS
08 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 08:34 pm
Mujib Barsho extended upto 31 March

Mujib Barsho, which was announced for celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been extended upto 31 March.

The timeframe has been extended as it has not been possible to arrange all programmes of the Mujib Barsho properly due to coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the government had announced 17 March 2020 to 26 March 2021 as Mujib Barsho.

As it was not possible to arrange all programmes properly due to Covid-19 outbreak, the timeframe was extended upto December 16, 2021.

Now the government has again announced the extension of the timeframe of Mujib Barsho as well as tenures of and the national committee for celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the national committee for implementation of the birth centenary celebration upto March 31 next for arranging the remaining programmes in proper manner.

Remaining programme includes paying tributes of Mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara, folk fair, award giving ceremony of online quiz competition, completing different printing and publications, holding of official works of the national implementation committee, handing over of office equipment, papers, publications to concerned authorities, completing financial activities, closing bank accounts, auditing and others.

Top News

Mujib Barsho / extended / timeframe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka