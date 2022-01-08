Mujib Barsho extended upto 31 March

Mujib Barsho, which was announced for celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been extended upto 31 March.

The timeframe has been extended as it has not been possible to arrange all programmes of the Mujib Barsho properly due to coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the government had announced 17 March 2020 to 26 March 2021 as Mujib Barsho.

As it was not possible to arrange all programmes properly due to Covid-19 outbreak, the timeframe was extended upto December 16, 2021.

Now the government has again announced the extension of the timeframe of Mujib Barsho as well as tenures of and the national committee for celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the national committee for implementation of the birth centenary celebration upto March 31 next for arranging the remaining programmes in proper manner.

Remaining programme includes paying tributes of Mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara, folk fair, award giving ceremony of online quiz competition, completing different printing and publications, holding of official works of the national implementation committee, handing over of office equipment, papers, publications to concerned authorities, completing financial activities, closing bank accounts, auditing and others.