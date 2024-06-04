MPs deny embezzlement of money from Malaysia-bound workers

Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (31 May) after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. File Photo: TBS

No one can prove that MPs have embezzled money from Malaysia-bound labours, said Benjir Ahmed, the proprietor of Ahmed International and a member of 100 syndicate-affiliated agencies sending workers to Malaysia.

"A group is spreading propaganda to destroy the labour market by tarnishing the country's image in destination countries," he said at a press conference on the current situation of the Malaysian labor market, held at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Convention Hall today (4 June).

"There is no word called syndicate in the Malaysian labour market. I was not involved in buying visas [demand letters] in Malaysia. We only processed the paperwork for the workers sent by various sub-agents", said Snigdha Overseas Ltd's Chairman and Feni-2 MP Nizam Uddin Hazari.

He said his agency had processed applications of 8,396 immigration aspirant workers.

"As an agency owner, I, along with another 1,500 agencies applied to the Malaysian government to send workers. Coincidentally, my agency also got the job," he added.

"We have not taken a taka more than the government fixed Tk78,900. A broker class has taken money from the workers," the MP added.

There have been accusations of Malaysia-bound workers having to pay between Tk4 and Tk7 lakh. However, despite paying the money, about 17,000 people have been unable to go to Malaysia on time as per government regulations. The agencies have failed to provide them with tickets on time.

However, Ruhul Amin Swapon, leader of the syndicate-affiliated agencies and former general secretary of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) claimed, "The actual number of workers who did not go is around 5,000. They will be sent through the ministry or we will return their money."

BAIRA President Abul Bashar said, "BAIRA will issue a public notice for registration of those who could not go. All the workers who will register will be compensated.