Over 16,000 Malaysia-bound workers unable to depart despite clearance; probe committee formed: State minister

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaks at a press conference at the ministry on Sunday. Photo: Collected

A total of 16,970 Malaysia-bound workers were unable to depart despite having all necessary documents, including clearance cards from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment said today (2 June).

"A probe committee led by an additional secretary has been formed and will submit its report within seven working days," the state minister said this at a press conference at the ministry.

"Anyone affected can lodge a complaint with this committee," he added.

According to the expat ministry, the actual number is over 50,000 based on the total permission letters issued by the ministry,

Asked if 100 agencies involved in the syndicate, including four MPs, are responsible for the workers' plight, the state minister said, "Anyone found responsible will face legal action as per the law.

"I do not know the involved MPs personally. There are no deals with them. We only work with agencies," he added.

In response to a question about the potential recurrence of syndicates in the future, the minister said, "We do not believe in syndicates. Workers are sent according to the preferences of the hiring countries.

"We want all our registered 2,500 agencies to be able to send workers."