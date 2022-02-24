MPs demand rising tobacco taxes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

MPs demand rising tobacco taxes

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 02:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Members of the parliament today demanded the introduction of a specific tax system instead of an ad-valorem and an increase in the prices of all tobacco products.

In order to protect public health, they asked to increase the taxes and prices of low tire cigarettes at a virtual discussion on 'Increasing tax on tobacco products in the national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23', reads a press release.

The Meeting of the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing was held on Thursday, speakers suggested the reduction of the existing price tire of cigarettes from 4 to 2.

Aparajita Haque MP said, "The current tax structure on tobacco products is very complex. There is not much profit due to the ad-valorem tax system and 4 price tires of cigarettes. Statistics show that if the tax is increased, the price of only premium cigarettes will go up. In that case, tobacco users are smoking lower-level cigarettes. So, the price of the lower level has to be increased."

"Therefore, we need to come up with a specific tax system and the price level should be brought down to 2 tires," she suggested.

Supporting the demand, former health minister and the Forum Advisor Professor Dr AFM Ruhal Haque MP said, "The sooner we can work on raising tobacco taxes, the more likely we are going to succeed. Since the tobacco companies are very strong, we need to stay ahead if we want to raise reasonable taxes in this budget." 

"At the same time, if any government organisation does something against to increase tobacco taxes, we must resist it," he added.

Co-Chairman of the forum Shamim Haider Patwary said, "There is no alternative to raising taxes on tobacco products. By this March, everyone has to have a concrete idea of what the tax structure should look like. At the same time, it is important that tobacco companies not get any chances to interfere with tax increases this time around."

Chairman of BHFHW Professor Dr Md Habibe Millat MP highlighted a number of successes of the forum in tobacco control. Among them are letters from 153 MPs to the Prime Minister demanding a ban on e-cigarettes, letters from 152 MPs to the Health Minister demanding amendments to the Tobacco Act and letters to the Finance Minister recommending an increase in taxes on tobacco in the latest national budget are mentionable.

Along with the speakers, Adv Sayeda Rubina Akter MP, Shabnam Jahan MP, Habiba Rahman Khan MP and Hosne Ara Begum MP also shared their thoughts at the meeting. Secretariat organisation of the parliamentary forum Shastho Shurokkha Foundation Executive director Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed and director Rafiqul Islam also took part in the discussion. 

The Prime Minister has announced to make Bangladesh tobacco-free by 2040. At the moment, around 37 million adults in Bangladesh are using tobacco. 

Effective tobacco taxes and prices will encourage nearly 1.3 million adults not to smoke and deter more than 895,000 youth from smoking initiation while saving the lives of more than 445,000 current adults and nearly 448,000 youth from premature deaths. 

Moreover, about Tk92 billion tax revenue will be added compared to the previous fiscal year.

Tobacco Control / Tobacco Tax / Tobacco Taxes / Increase tobacco tax / Tobacco Tax Structure / Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing / Members of the parliament / Tobacco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

1h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

2h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

3h | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

4h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

21h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

21h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused