Proposed tax increase for cigarettes not enough: Anti-tobacco orgs

Insufficient increase in the price of tobacco products will make the goal of achieving a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 difficult, the organisations noted.

A torn cigarette. Illustration: TBS
A torn cigarette. Illustration: TBS

Thirteen anti-tobacco organisations of the country today (8 June) said the increase in the tax rate on cigarettes in the budget proposal for FY25 is positive, but the amount of price increase will not contribute effectively to reduce tobacco consumption.

In a statement today (8 June), they said 1% tax hike in medium, high, and premium cigarettes and 2% hike in low-end cigarettes in a year is positive in terms of government's revenue growth and reduction in companies' profits.

Aid Foundation, ARK Foundation, Bangladesh Cancer Society, Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance, Bangladesh Network for Tobacco Tax Policy, Development Activities of Society, Dhaka International University, Grambangla Development Committee, MANAS Bangladesh, National Tuberculosis Prevention Agency, Pratyasha Anti-drug Club, Tobacco Control and Research Cell, and WBB Trust jointly sent the statement.

Insufficient increase in the price of tobacco products, however, will make the goal of achieving a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 difficult, the organisations noted.

