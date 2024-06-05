MP Azim murder: Accused Shimul Bhuiyan gives confessional statement

Shimul Bhuiyan, an accused in the case filed over the murder of Awami League lawmaker from Jenaidah-4 Anwarul Azim Anar, gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court today (5 June).

He is the third accused who have given confessional statement in the sensational case so far.

Police produced the accused today before the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain as he wanted to give a confessional statement. The court later recorded Shimul's statement under section 164 and later sent him to jail.

Earlier, Tanvir Bhuiyan and Celesty Rahman gave their confessional statements before the same court on 4 June and 3 June respectively.

A court on 31 May had placed Tanvir, Celesty, and Shimul Bhuiyan on five days of fresh remand each in the case.

Earlier on 24 May, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi had placed them on eight-day remand.



A separate Dhaka court on 23 May set 4 July for submitting probe report in the case. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed the order, accepting the first information report (FIR) in the case.



The victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed the case on 22 May with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.



Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on May 12 on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.



According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he was believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces.