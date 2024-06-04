Siam arrested, Nepal police to decide if he'll be handed over to Bangladesh or India: DB

Siam arrested, Nepal police to decide if he'll be handed over to Bangladesh or India: DB

Harun, along with three other members of the DB, travelled to Nepal on 1 June following the detention of Siam Hossain by Kathmandu police, The Business Standard reported earlier this month.

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder accused Md Siam Hossain has been arrested in Nepal, where he has been hiding since the murder, DMP's Detective Branch Chief Harun-or-Rashid has confirmed today (4 June).

"He has been arrested in Nepal. The Indian police want to take him for interrogation. Nepal police will decide to which country [Bangladesh or India] Siam will be handed over," Harun, additional commissioner of police, told media upon arriving at the Dhaka airport from Nepal today (4 June).

Harun and three other members of the DB travelled to Nepal on 1 June following the detention of Siam Hossain by Kathmandu police, The Business Standard reported earlier this month.

Siam fled the country following the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Azim in Kolkata. 

According to Celesty Rahman, another accused in a case filed over the murder, Siam was responsible for disposing of the bones and skull of the MP after he was killed. He also helped in dismembering the MP's dead body.

"He dumped the bones of the lawmaker into a canal. He then roamed around with the lawmaker's phones to confuse law enforcers about the whereabouts of Azim.

"This was why Azim's phone was found active till 16 May. Several text messages were sent to different numbers from Azim's phone, which said the lawmaker was going to Delhi and was in meetings with VIPs there,"  Celesty told in a confessional statement given to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court yesterday (3 June).

"Siam went to India via Nepal and returned to the Himalayan country after killing the lawmaker," she added.

So far, five people have been arrested in Bangladesh, India and Nepal over the murder of MP Azim. Among those, three - Shimul Bhuiyan alias Syed Amanullah, Celesty Rahman, Tanvir Bhuiyan- are in the custody of DB while Jihad Hawlader is in the custody of Kolkata police.

Siam is currently in the custody of Nepal police.

Another accused, Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the alleged mastermind behind the murder, is believed to be currently residing in the United States.

A Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant against Siam last Sunday. 

 

Transfer of detective Shahidur a routine work: DB chief

Meanwhile, speaking about the recent transfer of Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahidur Rahman, a detective in the murder case of MP Azim, to Barishal, DB Chief Harun said it was routine work.

"The investigation won't be hampered due to the transfer," he added.

