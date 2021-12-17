MoU with Malaysia on 19 Dec: Expat minister

A memorandum of understanding will be signed with Malaysia on 19 December for reopening the Malaysian labour market, which has been closed for almost three years for Bangladeshi workers, said Imran Ahmed, minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

He made the statement at a press conference organised by the ministry on the occasion of International Migrants Day on Friday.

Also, workers to be expatriated to Malaysia will be chosen from a database of people who want to go abroad, so that middlemen cannot take advantage of them.

He said, "The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has taken initiative to create a database of skilled and experienced workers who want to go abroad.

All the information of workers with different types of technical skills and practical experiences and who want to go abroad, will be stored in the database.

He hopes that workers will be sent to Malaysia using this database, which in turn will help reduce the tyranny of middlemen.

With this comprehensive and informative database, organizations from any part of the world will have the opportunity to recruit staff according to their needs.