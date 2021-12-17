MoU with Malaysia on 19 Dec: Expat minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 02:03 pm

Related News

MoU with Malaysia on 19 Dec: Expat minister

Database of skilled workers who want to go abroad to be prepared by the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 02:03 pm
Expatriates&#039; Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad. Photo: Collected
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad. Photo: Collected

A memorandum of understanding will be signed with Malaysia on 19 December for reopening the Malaysian labour market, which has been closed for almost three years for Bangladeshi workers, said Imran Ahmed, minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

He made the statement at a press conference organised by the ministry on the occasion of International Migrants Day on Friday.

Also, workers to be expatriated to Malaysia will be chosen from a database of people who want to go abroad, so that middlemen cannot take advantage of them.

He said, "The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has taken initiative to create a database of skilled and experienced workers who want to go abroad.

All the information of workers with different types of technical skills and practical experiences and who want to go abroad, will be stored in the database.

He hopes that workers will be sent to Malaysia using this database, which in turn will help reduce the tyranny of middlemen.

With this comprehensive and informative database, organizations from any part of the world will have the opportunity to recruit staff according to their needs.

Top News

Expatriate Workers / Malaysia / MoU / Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

1h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

2h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

3h | Panorama
Shahid Ali got shot on the leg during a battle. He now has to use special shoes for walking. He lives in the countryside with his family of five. He comes to the city once in a month to collect the honorarium from the Government. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Life of our maimed war veterans

16h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

18h | Videos
What 16 December means to you?

What 16 December means to you?

18h | Videos
Mr Absar

Mr Absar

19h | Videos
The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company